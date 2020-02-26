CHEYENNE – While the Wyoming Legislature still has work to do on its nearly $3 billion budget for the 2021-22 biennium, there aren’t as many differences between the House and Senate versions of the budget as originally expected.
After the budget bills were approved by each chamber Friday, the differences between the two amount to roughly $10 million in the state’s general fund, with the House proposal being the higher of the two. Members of both chambers’ appropriations committees received a rundown of the competing budget bills during meetings Tuesday.
Wyoming’s budget and fiscal administrator, Don Richards, told lawmakers the Legislature approved 15 “mirror amendments,” which are identical changes to the budget that occurred in both chambers.
“That is a remarkable number, the highest we can find at least in the last 20 years or so,” Richards told the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday morning.
Along with the roughly $10 million difference between the Senate and House, the budget bills included an identical final balance for the state’s school construction account.
“As far as the budget goes, unless we go to an open conference ... the school capital construction is a done deal,” Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, said during a Senate Appropriations Committee meeting Tuesday.
The two bills were also $22 million apart in the School Foundation Program account, though the majority of that difference was to account for an external cost adjustment for inflation in the state’s K-12 education system.
On the Senate side, an amendment that originally would have cut funding for 34 positions across several departments was reduced to just get rid of funding for 21 vacant positions. Fiscal analyst Michael Swank told the House Appropriations Committee that funding for the other 13 jobs was reinserted because the positions were either filled over the last two months or close to being filled.
In the coming week, a joint conference committee composed of select representatives and senators will meet to hash out the differences between the two budgets.
Without much difference in the two versions’ use of the general fund, the biggest debate for the joint conference committee to hash out could be over money for construction projects at the University of Wyoming, with members of the Senate pushing to get rid of some or all funding for the projects.
The final budget bill has to be submitted to Gov. Mark Gordon by next Friday, March 6, at the latest. The governor will then have a chance to consider vetoes within the bill, and the Legislature will, in turn, have an opportunity to override those vetoes before the end of the session March 12.