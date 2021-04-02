What's next?

After passing the Senate by a 22-5 vote Friday, an amended version of House Bill 173 will now head back to the House for a concurrence vote, in which lawmakers from the chamber will decide whether to adopt the changes and send the bill along to Gov. Mark Gordon for consideration.

If the House declines to concur, a joint conference committee would be appointed to hash out the differences between the chambers' positions in an attempt to strike a deal. The Wyoming Legislature plans to convene Tuesday and Wednesday before formally adjourning its general session.