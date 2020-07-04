CHEYENNE – Several American flags that lined the edge of Lions Parks were found vandalized early Saturday morning, ahead of gatherings at the park for the Fourth of July.
Several people at the park mentioned the discovery of the flags to a reporter later that day. When found by a jogger around 4 a.m. Saturday, the flags had been vandalized with messages insulting President Donald Trump and police officers. By later that morning, someone had removed all of the tarnished flags.
The flags were planted by #1 Properties around Cheyenne earlier in the week.
As of Saturday afternoon, no report on the incident had been filed with the Cheyenne Police Department. In a tweet, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr called the vandalism “incredibly upsetting” and asked anyone with information to call CPD at 307-637-6525.