CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne community gathered Thursday morning inside Francis E. Self American Legion Post 6 to remember the cost of freedom during the annual Veterans Day celebration.
“For many veterans, our nation was important enough to endure long separation from their families, miss the births of our children, freeze in sub-zero temperatures, bake in wild jungles, lose limbs and, far too often, lose lives,” said Post 6 Commander Bill Barnes.
Barnes was one of many speakers marking the sacrifice of veterans Thursday in a Legion hall packed full of veterans and supporters.
He was joined in speaking by the commander of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Col. Catherine Barrington, Gov. Mark Gordon and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. Letters were also read on the behalf of U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., as well as Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins.
“I believe military men and women know that they stand on a solid foundation,” Collins said in his statement. “That foundation is the shoulders of our veterans. You have set a level of achievement and excellence and service to others that is unmatched anywhere."
Although many heartfelt convictions were expressed and read aloud, it was a common understanding by each individual that there could never be enough said to thank the men and women who have served. Songs were sung, wreaths were laid and food was eaten to memorialize the camaraderie of brotherhood and sisterhood under the uniform, and to scratch the surface at what was left unsaid.
But not only was this the 102nd observance of Veterans Day, it was also the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony.
Barrington was the keynote speaker, and she took her time to describe how this event held great meaning to her, as the unknown soldier was picked from a cemetery in France during the autumn months and laid to rest in Arlington on Nov. 11, 1921.
More than 90,000 people came to pay their respects at the nation’s capital in the two days before he was brought to the tomb, one of those being Wyoming’s own Army General John J. Pershing.
“He rendered a sharp crisp salute to this unknown soldier,” she said. “And then, on the 11th day of the 11th month, the soldier made his final journey across the city of Washington, D.C., on a horse-drawn carriage.”
Barrington said this act of homage holds great meaning to her because the United States has continued to memorialize, identify and pay tribute to those who have served and lost their lives. She said this reflects the character of the nation.
The commander also paid her respects with the reading of a letter her family received the previous evening. It was written to her husband’s uncle, who served in World War II. The note was dated Feb. 14, 1947, and was from the Secretary of the Navy.
“I want the Navy’s pride in you, which it is my privilege to express, to reach into your civil life,” she read, “and to remain with you always.”
Barrington expressed this was a testament to the outstanding legacy of veterans, which they will carry with them as long as they live. This kind of memorialization was moving to many in the room, including the veterans and their families who attended.
Once the celebration concluded, the community had the opportunity to congregate, wipe tears away, laugh, reflect and eat lunch together.
Ed Hollingsworth, a Vietnam veteran who spent 22 years working on helicopters, indulged in the barbecue with his wife and friends. He said it was amazing to see so many people in Cheyenne come out to honor those who served.
He was surrounded by family-legacy veterans, who sat and enjoyed their meals after the ceremony. Many reiterated how people should never forget what it takes to keep the peace and what it means to each soldier. It seemed as if each person in the room had a connection to this sentiment.
Gordon took this into consideration as he quoted former President John F. Kennedy, who said the price of freedom is very high, and it is never a cost that America has been unwilling to pay.
“The path we cannot take is one of submission or surrender,” said Gordon. “God bless you all for making sure that it’s true.”