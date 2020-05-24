CHEYENNE – As Memorial Day events around the city of Cheyenne were canceled due to COVID-19, people wearing gloves and masks still came out of their homes to honor veterans by placing flags by their graves across five local cemeteries.
On a sunny Saturday morning, the drive-up for Beth El Cemetery was lined with cars. As people walked up the dirt road into the cemetery, American Legion members greeted them with flags.
This year, due to social distancing, the ceremony that usually kicks off the flag placing was canceled, but people still showed up to honor those who served the country.
Russ Telander, flags and graves chairperson for American Legion Post 6, said it looked like it was nearly a record year for turnout at the annual flag placing. This year, about 4,700 flags were placed around Cheyenne.
“We just need it. We need to have that feeling of getting back to normalcy,” Telander said. “And just feeling good about ourselves as a community, and I think this will really help.”
He said this wouldn’t be possible without the numerous volunteers who show up to help place flags, and this turnout also proves that Cheyenne is an awesome community.
Flags were placed across five cemeteries – Beth El Cemetery, Memorial Gardens, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Lakeview Cemetery and Mountain View Memorial Park.
Dianne Kirkbride works with Congressional Award winners, and she reached out to them to come out and help with the flag placing. She said some of the kids have never seen this and weren’t aware it was done.
She said now, more than ever, it’s important to honor veterans in such a tumultuous time and stand together behind an important cause.
Her granddaughter, Shelby Kirkbride, 12, said Memorial Day is somewhat of a time to mourn the losses, but also a time to celebrate what veterans have done for the country.
“These people died fighting for our country, and we’re fighting off the coronavirus now, but we need to honor what they did for our country,” Shelby said.
Kayla Kirkbride, 17, added that nothing stopped the veterans, so why should COVID-19 stop them from honoring veterans?
Alan Wood was in the U.S. Navy and came out to recognize all the veterans who have died in defense of the United States and to pay his respects. He said this is something he does every year since he got out of the military.
“If you forget about these people ... I mean, all these people died protecting us and giving us our freedoms that we have,” Wood said. “We’ve got the freedom to do this or not to do this. Other places, you won’t have that.”