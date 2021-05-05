CHEYENNE – American Medical Response Cheyenne is reminding Laramie County residents to stay safe when riding a bike.
Bicycle riding is an affordable mode of transportation, enjoyable recreational activity and an excellent form of exercise. But bike riding is not without risk. Each year, in the U.S., approximately 900 people die from injuries due to bicycle crashes, and more than 500,000 are treated in emergency departments.
Head injuries are by far the greatest risk posed to bicyclists, making up one-third of emergency department visits, two-thirds of hospital admissions and three-fourths of deaths.
A helmet can decrease the severity of a brain injury and even save your life, so you should wear a certified bicycle helmet correctly each time you ride, regardless of your age.
Other bicycle safety tips:
Follow all traffic rules when riding on roads, which includes riding in the same direction as traffic and obeying all traffic signs and signals.
Wear light clothing, use reflectors and lights, and use hand signals as directional indicators.
Use a bike that fits you properly and is in good working order, including working brakes.
Wear clothing that is not loose or with strings that could get caught in the bike mechanism.
Wear shoes that prevent slippage and protect the feet.
Replace any helmet that has been involved in a crash or is damaged, or if the helmet cannot be adjusted or no longer fits.
For more information on bicycle safety, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website at www.nhtsa.gov.