CHEYENNE – As students prepare to head back to school amid surging cases of the COVID-19 delta variant, parents and guardians are looking for ways to help keep their children healthy and safe.

AMR Cheyenne encourages parents and guardians in Laramie County to consider these tips when preparing children to return to school:

  • Physical distancing – Remind children to avoid close physical contact with their fellow students. Stay at least 6 feet apart to help prevent the spread of the virus.
  • Hand hygiene – Routine handwashing with soap and water or regular use of hand sanitizers is essential for everyone.
  • Cloth face coverings – Younger age groups can benefit from wearing face coverings if they don't frequently touch their mouths or noses. Pre-teens and teens should wear cloth face masks, especially when physical distancing isn't possible.
  • Emotional and behavioral support – It’s a confusing time for everyone, especially younger children who may not understand the pandemic's impact. Speak to your children regularly about how they are feeling. Pay attention to their emotional needs, and be prepared to seek mental health support if they begin showing signs of anxiety or emotional distress.
  • Nutrition – When planning school lunch and snacks, select healthy and nutritious options. By feeding your child a well-balanced diet, you ensure they receive the essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients their bodies require for healthy growth and development and a stronger immune system.

For more tips on back-to-school safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit UNICEF.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus