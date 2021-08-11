...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health in effect until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming covering Albany, Converse, Platte,
Goshen, Laramie and Niobrara Counties
WHEN...Now through 1 PM MDT Thursday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
American Medical Response offers tips for a safe back-to-school
CHEYENNE – As students prepare to head back to school amid surging cases of the COVID-19 delta variant, parents and guardians are looking for ways to help keep their children healthy and safe.
AMR Cheyenne encourages parents and guardians in Laramie County to consider these tips when preparing children to return to school:
Physical distancing – Remind children to avoid close physical contact with their fellow students. Stay at least 6 feet apart to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Hand hygiene – Routine handwashing with soap and water or regular use of hand sanitizers is essential for everyone.
Cloth face coverings – Younger age groups can benefit from wearing face coverings if they don't frequently touch their mouths or noses. Pre-teens and teens should wear cloth face masks, especially when physical distancing isn't possible.
Emotional and behavioral support – It’s a confusing time for everyone, especially younger children who may not understand the pandemic's impact. Speak to your children regularly about how they are feeling. Pay attention to their emotional needs, and be prepared to seek mental health support if they begin showing signs of anxiety or emotional distress.
Nutrition – When planning school lunch and snacks, select healthy and nutritious options. By feeding your child a well-balanced diet, you ensure they receive the essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients their bodies require for healthy growth and development and a stronger immune system.
For more tips on back-to-school safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit UNICEF.org.