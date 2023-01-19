SUNDANCE (WNE) — Sundance will soon play host to the headquarters of the newest chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a grassroots political advocacy group that will now have a presence in 36 states.

Heading up the Wyoming AFP chapter as its new state director will be Tyler Lindholm, who says he is thrilled to be following up the success of making Sundance the smallest town in America to host a congressional office with the creation of a state headquarters for a national nonprofit organization.

