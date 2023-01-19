SUNDANCE (WNE) — Sundance will soon play host to the headquarters of the newest chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a grassroots political advocacy group that will now have a presence in 36 states.
Heading up the Wyoming AFP chapter as its new state director will be Tyler Lindholm, who says he is thrilled to be following up the success of making Sundance the smallest town in America to host a congressional office with the creation of a state headquarters for a national nonprofit organization.
Formerly the state representative for Crook County, Lindholm has since served as the state director for U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.
AFP was founded in 2004 as a conservative advocacy group with a mission to advocate for long-term solutions for the country’s biggest problems that prevent people from realizing their potential — from unsustainable government spending to a broken immigration system and a rigged economy. Its core goals are to promote free markets, individual liberty and limited government.
AFP-Wyoming was slated to officially open for business on Jan. 17. Lindholm said he is still looking for a location for the headquarters – as long as it’s in Sundance, he said.
“I am thrilled to lead AFP’s Wyoming chapter as we work to cut regulation and expand access to economic opportunity across our state,” Lindholm said in a press release announcing his new role.