COVID-19 in Wyoming

This summarizes recent changes made by the federal government in its risk assessment of counties in Wyoming, when it comes to the coronavirus.

In the most recent federal update, 10 counties were considered to have a high community level for COVID-19. That is three fewer counties than were at that threshold just a few days ago.

Big Horn County was added in recent days as now being at high risk. Others added were Laramie County and Park County.

Several other localities were removed from the "high" list. They are: Campbell, Crook, Fremont, Hot Springs, Washakie and Weston.

(The WTE on Thursday and Saturday performed county-by-county comparisons of online data. State and federal health authorities have not commented on this research.)