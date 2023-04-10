Frank Eathorne

Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne removes his hat for the Pledge of Allegiance in September.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

JACKSON – After being boxed out of organizing the state Republican convention for years, GOP delegates from Wyoming’s most liberal county have successfully landed a chance to host their party’s central committee elections.

Returning to Jackson for the first time in over a decade for the convention, Republican delegates are braced for a leadership showdown.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus