CASPER – Wyoming's oil and natural gas industry supported more than 58,000 jobs and contributed nearly $11.9 billion toward the state’s economy in 2021, according to a study released this week.
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming and American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday released a new analysis on the growing economic contributions of America’s natural gas and oil industry in all 50 states, including investment in Wyoming ranging from taxes and workforce wages paid to indirect and induced jobs in retail, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors throughout the energy supply chain.
“It is well known across the state that the natural gas and oil industry is Wyoming’s primary economic driver,” PAW President Pete Obermueller said in a news release. “This latest report reveals just how true that is. ... Natural gas and oil are literally powering Wyoming’s potential.”
The study, commissioned by API and prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers, is based on the latest government data available at the state, national and congressional district levels.
According to the findings, in 2021, the industry directly and indirectly:
Supported 58,780 total jobs (20,340 direct and 38,440 indirect) or 14.4% of Wyoming’s total employment.
Generated an additional 1.9 jobs elsewhere in Wyoming’s economy for each direct job in the state’s natural gas and oil industry.
Provided $5.7 billion in labor income ($3.6 billion direct and $2.1 billion indirect) to Wyoming, 23.3% of the state’s total.
Contributed $11.9 billion to Wyoming’s total gross domestic product ($8.3 billion direct and $3.5 billion indirect), 28.6% of the state’s total.