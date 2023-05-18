CASPER – Wyoming's oil and natural gas industry supported more than 58,000 jobs and contributed nearly $11.9 billion toward the state’s economy in 2021, according to a study released this week.

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming and American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday released a new analysis on the growing economic contributions of America’s natural gas and oil industry in all 50 states, including investment in Wyoming ranging from taxes and workforce wages paid to indirect and induced jobs in retail, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors throughout the energy supply chain.

