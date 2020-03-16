Anne Hare, a Teton Raptor Center volunteer, opens a crate to release a soon-to-be 31 -year-old-male bald eagle that crashed through the window of a Hoback home on Jan. 28. The eagle received treatment at the raptor center for levels of lead “considered clinical by most raptor veterinarians and rehabilitation centers” which may have contributed to its accident, according to a press release from the center. Photo by Ryan Dorgan, Jackson Hole News & Guide