EmmerL_EinkornR_HotSpringsCo LR.JPG

Emmer, left, and einkorn test plots are seen in Hot Springs County.

 University of Wyoming Extension/courtesy

LARAMIE – Wyoming may be well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for products made with ancient grains, a new study by the University of Wyoming Extension suggests.

The publication, titled “Growing Einkorn, Emmer, and Spelt in Wyoming,” analyzes the results of four years of trials conducted on Wyoming farms and agricultural experiment stations. These experiments tested the viability of producing three types of ancient wheat suitable for Wyoming growing conditions.

