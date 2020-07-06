CHEYENNE – The man accused of fatally shooting two adults and shooting two children pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Andrew Weaver is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery with bodily injury with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Weaver is back in district court after being charged, convicted and sentenced in U.S. District Court in connection with this crime. Federally, Weaver pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and was sentenced to 120 months in prison to be served concurrent with any sentences in the underlying Laramie County case.
The federal court also ordered Weaver to be placed in a Wyoming facility pending his Laramie County proceedings. In the federal case, Weaver admitted that he knowingly possessed a stolen Smith and Wesson firearm Sept. 13, 2019, which was allegedly used in the shooting.
Amber Bundy, the co-defendant in Weaver’s federal case, was also sentenced to 27 months in prison for helping Weaver get the stolen firearm he allegedly used to shoot four people, killing two.
In the Laramie County case, Weaver’s trial is currently scheduled for Nov. 3. Public Defender Diane Lozano asked Judge Steven Sharpe to set a deadline for when the state has to notify the court and the defense if they plan on seeking the death penalty against Weaver.
If convicted on the first-degree murder charges, Weaver could face the death penalty or life in prison.
Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said she didn’t object to a deadline being set, and Sharpe set the deadline as 30 days from Monday, July 6.
According to court documents:
On Sept. 16, Weaver allegedly went to 3436 E. 11th St. and shot four people. Shaline Wymer, 30, was found dead at the residence with a gunshot wound to her head, and Adrien Butler, 37, was shot in the head and declared dead at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, according to court documents.
One 14-year-old boy was shot in the hand, head and stomach, and airlifted to Children’s Hospital Colorado for his wounds, according to court documents. Another 14-year-old was shot in the face, but didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries because he was shot through the cheek.
A fifth person, Armando Butler, was shot at, but was able to avoid being shot by falling to the floor. While he was lying on the floor, Adrien Butler was shot and fell on top of him, according to court documents.
When officers found Weaver in a field by Ashley Furniture on Nationway, he was in possession of a silver-and-black Smith and Wesson 9mm semiautomatic handgun, according to court documents.