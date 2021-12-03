...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Courtney Boudreau, left, is reunited with her two dogs, Rocket and Bubbles. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – On Saturday, Nov. 27, two stolen puppies from Carr, Colorado, were reunited with their owner with the help of the public, Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Animal Control.
Without the caring, helpful folks of Cheyenne, these dogs would've had a very hard time making their way back home, according to a news release. Please continue to report any suspicious animal activity to Laramie County Animal Control by calling 307-637-6206.
As we enter colder months of the year, Animal Control would like to remind the public to keep animals out of frigid temperatures. Around this time of year, Animal Control receives a significant amount of phone calls regarding animals kept outside in the cold.
There are many factors that contribute into an animal's ability to withstand colder temperatures. However, if your animal is deemed to be outside without proper food, drink or protection from the weather adequate for the species, you can be cited according to Wyoming state statute.
Laramie County Animal Control’s goal is to have all animals happy and healthy through the holiday season and the rest of the winter. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact Laramie County Animal Control at 307-637-6206.