CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Senate on Thursday sent a bill to the Judiciary Committee that would require a defendant facing animal cruelty charges to pay reasonable costs for the animal’s impoundment.
During a Committee of the Whole meeting, senators identified a handful of potential flaws with the bill in its current form. Namely, senators voiced support for an amendment that would ensure a defendant who is found not guilty be reimbursed for the animal’s care and legal fees, and others brought up concerns about adequate due process before requiring the forfeiture of an animal.
The purpose of Senate File 25 is to have the courts address that due process, while also providing some source of revenue for the facility caring for the animal if the defendant wishes to retain ownership while the case is underway, Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, has said.
Under SF 25, a probable cause hearing would be required within 14 days of charges being filed. During the hearing, a prosecutor would have the burden of establishing that the animal had been abused by the defendant.
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said she had “significant concerns” with the bill related to due process, particularly that the bill would require anyone who cannot afford the court-ordered bond to forfeit the animal in question. This would be “unacceptable” in the case that only probable cause – a relatively low threshold for proving guilt, she said – would stand between a defendant and having to surrender their livelihood in the form of livestock.
Nethercott also suggested further differentiating between a household pet and livestock in the bill, with livestock having greater property interest protection.
Boner, a co-chair of the committee that originally sponsored the bill, said there would be opportunities to amend what is considered a “reasonable cost,” and said he was open to amendments that would address reimbursement for acquitted defendants. He noted that the bill was already an improvement from “the status quo” when it came to due process, but seemed open to further changes.
Many senators agreed the bill had merit and should be passed, but that it needed some improvement, leading to a re-referral to the Judiciary Committee, of which Nethercott is a co-chair.
“I think that the question ... is not, does this bill give us the perfect solution and maybe we can improve it with some amendments, but does this bill take us a step forward from where we are?” Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said. “At this point, my judgment is it probably does, and we probably should support the bill. But it sure doesn’t sound to me like it’s going to be the final answer, because you do have a delicate balance ... in getting it right.”
Another bill that would reorganize and clarify the state’s animal cruelty statutes, SF 26, was passed nearly unanimously just before discussion of SF 25.