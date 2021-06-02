CASPER – The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board will meet Thursday, June 10, in Casper and via Zoom.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
During the meeting, the board will consider grant applications for wildlife and animal damage studies across the state, and receive updates on various issues. There will be an opportunity for public comment prior to adjournment.
The Wyoming Game and Fish office in Casper is located at 3030 Energy Lane. For a complete agenda, or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at 307-777-6781.
The public is welcome to attend in person, or online through the following link and phone numbers: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81773595322?pwd=Z0YrWTNBcEhvYWE1SjZUNUF1ZHNRQT09, Meeting ID: 817 7359 5322, Password: 164801
Phone numbers to call in below: 1-253-215-8782 US, 1-346-248-7799 US, 1-408-638-0968 US, 1-669-900-6833 US, 1-301-715-8592 US, 1-312-626-6799 US, 1-646-876-9923 US. Password: 164801