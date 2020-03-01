CHEYENNE – Within the Cheyenne city limits, a number of pockets exist that are classified as part of Laramie County. Such pockets present a host of issues when it comes to things like emergency response and snow removal.
But when members of Sunnyside Baptist Church, located in a county pocket within city limits, applied to annex into the city, they hit a wall with Cheyenne Fire Rescue’s requirements.
“We’ve got a lot of county pockets within the city,” Laramie County Commissioner Linda Heath said. “We’d like to get that cleaned up for a lot of reasons. And here, we’re trying to clean one up, and the city tosses it out on a technicality.”
The church, now called True Vine Community Church, wanted to subdivide its property at 3411 Cleveland Ave. into two tracts – one where the church’s facilities are located and one with the vacant land owned by the church.
The church’s plan is to sell the vacant property to help pay its mortgage.
First, the church’s representative, Professional Land Surveyor John Studley, went to the city with requests for annexation and the subdivision of the tract. The measure did go before the City Council, though the church’s request was withdrawn due to costs associated with annexation before the council could make a final decision.
Built 38 years ago, the church’s gymnasium is not up to date with the city’s current building code. It was built before the county adopted its building code, so in order to annex into the city, the fire department told Studley that a study on the sprinkler system in the church’s gymnasium was required and that they may need to replace it.
“The cost associated with that would’ve exceeded 60% of the proposed sale price of the (vacant lot),” Studley said. “The whole purpose of this project from the church’s perspective was to be able to sell off the vacant lands in order to pay down on their mortgage.”
When Studley asked that the fire department withdraw that requirement, “they refused,” he said. That’s when Studley withdrew the request to the City Council and turned to the Laramie County Board of Commissioners to subdivide the plat.
When Cheyenne Fire Rescue initially looked at the request, Mayor Marian Orr said they knew the church sometimes housed homeless individuals.
“That was a real concern for the fire department when it came to the health and safety of those folks,” Orr said.
According to Orr, the safety issues were the reason CFR didn’t waive the requirement. CFR chiefs did not respond to request for comment for this story.
The county commissioners reluctantly approved the measure at their Feb. 18 meeting. However, they voiced their displeasure with how the city handled the situation.
“I think this is a good example of why government is not appreciated by people,” Commissioner Buck Holmes said. “When bureaucracy overrules common sense, it really makes people think government doesn’t know what the hell they’re doing, and sometimes they don’t.”
Annexation has been a topic of conversation in the city and county for more than a decade, with city growth compounding the problem. While the commissioners voted unanimously to approved the property being subdivided, then-County Commission Chairwoman Amber Ash said she’s “really not excited about it” because it doesn’t address annexation.
“We’re just passing forward an ongoing problem and perpetuating the problem, rather than taking advantage of the opportunity to clean it up,” Ash said.
While Orr said the city and county have solid mutual aid agreements for emergency dispatch, she said county pockets are still an issue for conformity in Cheyenne with sidewalks and curb and gutters. Ash also noted the pockets can cause trouble for issues like snow removal.
When an individual wants to annex into the city, they are responsible for shouldering the cost of connecting to the sewer lines and bringing their sidewalks to city standards. The city does allow those who annex to pay in installments, but Orr said it is a larger topic that still needs to be addressed.
“That’s a bigger conversation,” Orr said. “I think we really do need to take a look at revisiting this in the future.”