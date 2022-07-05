CHEYENNE – This city could spend a year or more as it embarks down a path of starting to look at taking over some parcels of land that are in Laramie County, yet are surrounded by Cheyenne, the mayor indicated on Friday.
In his weekly update about city doings, Patrick Collins devoted a section to getting residents up to speed about a recent Cheyenne City Council work session on annexing so-called county pockets. During the session in June, city officials discussed the process of annexing potentially a few hundred properties that are surrounded by the municipality, yet that have long been technically outside of the city’s jurisdiction.
One thing that city officials had recently stressed, and that Collins mentioned now, is that county residents might benefit from annexation.
"Our planning department is working on modifications to our Uniform Development Code (UDC) to make sure these annexations will not cost those being annexed," Collins wrote in his message. "We have 65 pockets that are 100% surrounded by the city."
As for timing, Collins said that "with 65 annexations, it will take 12 to 18 months to complete the process. We will have public meetings for the areas under consideration so the residents and businesses can ask questions and hopefully leave understanding the process and impacts."
Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.