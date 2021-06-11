CHEYENNE – It was a night of celebration for the Cheyenne community on Friday as the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce presented awards recognizing outstanding achievements and excellence in business.
Nominations for the business awards were submitted by chamber members and the chamber’s business council narrowed the nominations down to the named finalists. The chamber focuses on four areas of business and community advancement: economic development, advocacy, community development and talent development. These four criteria are all focused on making Cheyenne a more prosperous and quality community.
“We come together to recognize those businesses and individuals who have contributed to the enormous success of our economy and community,” said Chamber President and CEO Dale Steenbergen. “We saw so many in our community step up to assist others and it is one of the reasons we weathered the pandemic so well. When you compare the Cheyenne region to so many other communities, we can be proud of what we achieved.”
The awards recognized accomplishments done in the previous year. Steenbergen noted that this year’s awards were especially significant, though, due to the coronavirus pandemic and how badly businesses of every type were affected by it.
The highest honor of the evening is the Business Person of the Year award, which was given to Larry Meuli, a local doctor and dedicated public servant. This award is used to exemplify the best of Cheyenne and set a standard for community engagement and recognizes the excellence in the community.
The award is given to recognize a culmination of dedication to Cheyenne, Wyoming and the U.S., all of which Meuli has done.
Meuli served as a Cheyenne representative for six years in the Wyoming House of Representatives, was the director of the Wyoming Department of Health and also served as both the Laramie County and Wyoming public health officers.
This isn’t the first time Meuli has been recognized for his leadership and service, receiving the Nathan Davis award in 2004, which is the most prestigious award the American Medical Association gives to an elected official.
The chamber described Meuli as a “game-changer” who helped to build the foundation for the organization’s advocacy and engagement platform. This advocacy transformation has facilitated the chamber’s evolution into a powerhouse of advocacy and governmental relations work through the Wyoming Business Advocates, which was funded and launched through Meuli’s work more than a decade ago.
Now, the WBA advocates for programs such as the military’s new missile system and more than $1.2 billion of funding flowing though the community, all of which began through Meuli and four other individuals’ hard work.
Additionally, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso was awarded the chamber’s Business Advocate of the Year award, which is given to an elected official or agency employee who goes above and beyond the call of duty for Cheyenne’s business community.
During the COVID onset, Barrasso connected with Cheyenne’s business leaders on multiple Zoom calls, personally checked in on local businesses, worked with the chamber to draft federal legislation to save many of Cheyenne’s business entities and instructed his staff to serve Wyoming’s people and help through the challenging times they were facing.
Barrasso was also a champion for issues such as military and transportation funding, challenges to Wyoming’s energy industry and the state’s infrastructure needs.
However, there were also local businesses and individuals honored for their own outstanding performances. These included: Mike Williams of Jonah Bank received the Chamber Spirit award; Taco John’s received the community service award; Derrek Jerred of Cheyenne LEADS received the emerging leader award; the Comea Shelter was presented with the non-profit award; Black Tooth Brewing was recognized for being the best small business; and accounting firm MHP LLP received the best large business award.
The Business Resource Team received the committee of the year award.