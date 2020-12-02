FORT LARAMIE – Fort Laramie National Historic Site will be canceling its annual “Christmas on the Frontier” this year, according to a news release.

Programs and performances will be on hold this year to meet health and safety guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount.

The following services are currently accessible to the public at Fort Laramie NHS:

  • Visitor Center 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Park grounds within the Historic District are open sunrise to sunset
  • Confluence Trail

Visitors can also visit the gift shop online at https://www.fortlaramie.org/.

Admission to the park is free. For more information, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola or call 307-837-2221.

