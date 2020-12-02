FORT LARAMIE – Fort Laramie National Historic Site will be canceling its annual “Christmas on the Frontier” this year, according to a news release.
Programs and performances will be on hold this year to meet health and safety guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount.
The following services are currently accessible to the public at Fort Laramie NHS:
- Visitor Center 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Park grounds within the Historic District are open sunrise to sunset
- Confluence Trail
Visitors can also visit the gift shop online at https://www.fortlaramie.org/.
Admission to the park is free. For more information, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola or call 307-837-2221.