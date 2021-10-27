LARAMIE – U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service fire personnel on the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests will begin annual slash-pile burning soon due to sufficient winter weather conditions.
Existing piles are typically a result of fuels-reduction projects on the two national forests in Colorado and Wyoming. Pile burning removes undesirable fuels for long-term public safety and is an important part of the Forest Service fire/fuels annual program of work.
Forest users and the public should expect to see smoke throughout the upcoming months. Piles may be burned near communities, travel routes and popular recreation areas. The burning of highly visible piles will be advertised closer to ignition, and questions should be directed to local Forest Service offices.
Broad public notification of site-specific pile burning will occur on the forests’ Twitter and Facebook accounts. On-the-ground signage is often placed on adjacent roads for public notification.
In recent years, the two forests have completed many forest management projects to improve forest health, such as thinning and reducing hazardous fuels generated from the bark beetle epidemic. Fuels remaining in these areas have been gathered into piles, either mechanically or by hand.
Fire managers will monitor weather forecasts prior to igniting piles. Burns are only initiated within established parameters for safe, effective fires. Snow cover, precipitation and available firefighter staffing are all considered before burning piles. Predicted weather needs to allow for safe burning and the elimination of any threat of fire spreading to surrounding vegetation.
Each prescribed burn planned by the forests has gone through an environmental analysis and has a detailed burn plan developed in advance.
Smoke from all prescribed fires is closely monitored to ensure that conditions for smoke dispersal, developed in collaboration with the Colorado Air Pollution/Control Division and Wyoming Air Quality Division, are being met. These conditions reduce likelihood of undesired smoke impacts to public health.