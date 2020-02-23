CHEYENNE – The annual Wyoming Bee College will be held March 20-22 at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.
Registration for the Friday sessions in the LCCC Pathfinder Building begins at 7:30 a.m., and classes begin at 8 a.m.
There is a choice of five workshops: honeycomb production, apitherapy or three different approaches to advancing your beekeeping skills, said Catherine Wissner, University of Wyoming Extension horticulturist in Laramie County.
Saturday and Sunday sessions are in the Recreation and Athletic Center. Saturday registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by welcome remarks from the American Honey Queen and Annette Meredith with Bee Informed Partnership.
Phil Craft from Bee Culture magazine will provide a keynote on the “Wonderful world of beekeeping, a thousand questions.”
The conference splits into six tracks: Become a Beekeeper; Learning Curves; Who Are They; Queens and More; Build a Better World for Bees; and Bee Fun.
Registration includes lunches, snacks and beverages for all three days. Registration for the preconference Friday is $125 per person, for the Saturday and Sunday sessions is $85 per person, or the three-day package deal is $195 per person.
Bee Buddies, kids between 7 and 15 years old who are working with an adult beekeeper or 4-H leader, receive free admission with a paying adult. Sign them up when filling out the registration.
For more information regarding the conference, registration and to print the daily conference agendas, visit www.wyomingbeecollege.org. For more information, contact Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu.