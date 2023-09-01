LARAMIE – A generous gift to the University of Wyoming will have a lasting impact on students, faculty and the university community, according to a UW news release.
The gift will establish three funds that will directly support students and faculty in the Center for Professional Selling, the dean of the College of Business and UW Athletics.
The donor is an alumnus of UW and has asked to remain anonymous, but the gift’s impact on the educational experience, athletics and faculty support will be felt for generations, UW said in the release without disclosing the amount of the gift. Students will benefit from scholarships, travel and competition expenses and stipends. The faculty component will help UW recruit and retain promising sales program faculty.
“Along with helping us retain talent and remain competitive in marketing and sales, this generous gift also is helping us launch a nationally prominent guest speaker series,” said Scott Beaulier, dean of the College of Business. “We have been able to bring Nobel Prize winners and Fortune 500 CEOs this year, and these experiences for our students are possible because of this support.”
Beyond the classroom, the gift will benefit the UW Athletics Difference Makers Campaign, which supports renovations to War Memorial Stadium and the construction of a new world-class aquatics center. The centerpiece will be a new competitive pool. Additional plans include renovated team rooms and locker rooms; training and lifeguard rooms; a visiting coaches’ area; a visiting team locker room; a new seating area for spectators; and both dryland and wetland training classrooms.
