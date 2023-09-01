LARAMIE – A generous gift to the University of Wyoming will have a lasting impact on students, faculty and the university community, according to a UW news release.

The gift will establish three funds that will directly support students and faculty in the Center for Professional Selling, the dean of the College of Business and UW Athletics.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus