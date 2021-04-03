CHEYENNE – On Friday, April 2, at about 10 p.m., officers from the Cheyenne police department responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Nationway and Old Trail Road.
The preliminary investigation shows the accident occurred when a 59-year-old female was walking in dark clothing near the shoulder of the roadway where there is no pedestrian walking lane. While walking, she was hit by an on-coming GMC Acadia.
The pedestrian sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver showed no signs of impairment and remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation.
In order to protect both pedestrians and drivers, the Cheyenne Police Department offers the following safety tips:
10 Walking Safety Tips
• Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
• Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.
• If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
• Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.
• Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.
• If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.
• Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.
• Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.
• Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots. • Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.
9 Driving Safety Tips
• Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times. Safety is a shared responsibility.
• Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather.
• Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.
• Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.
• Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing that you can’t see.
• Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
• Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street.
• Follow slower speed limits in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.
• Be extra cautious when backing up—pedestrians can move into your path.