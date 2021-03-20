CHEYENNE – In the wake of last weekend’s historic snowstorm, Laramie County residents didn’t hesitate to answer the call of neighbors in need.
Social media was flooded with stories of folks shoveling walkways, picking up groceries or medication and offering rides to and from work on snow-traversing trucks, or, in some cases, snowmobiles.
With the outpouring of community support, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle asked residents to share their experiences with us on social media and by email.
This compilation of submissions is just a small sample of the acts of kindness seen across Laramie County following the storm this past week.
(Editor’s note: Some of these statements have been edited slightly to correct for spelling and grammar.) n
“We are elderly, and my husband has had some health issues. Our neighbor used his snow blower to clean our driveway and make a path from driveway to front door. We could not get out the front door, as it had a 4-foot drift blocking it. Even after his blower had a flat tire, he kept working, saying he wanted to make sure we could get out for medical reasons, if needed.” – Shirley Brookshier Cortez Liebenow
“Five neighbors and two pieces of equipment dug me out – 80-year-old widow woman. Love my neighbors.” – Cindy Buenger
“Our family was blessed to be able to join the community and help with the storm around town. The emergency management Facebook page posted they were looking for help with snowmobiles in the community, so my husband, son and I stepped in and helped transport utility workers and others to and from their homes to work. It was an experience we will never forget. As we drove through the town of Cheyenne, I watched the community come together. Nothing else mattered, no one cared about political affiliation, race, gender, masks or anything else. People were out helping each other, working together, and at that time, I was reminded what an amazing community we lived in and how blessed we truly were.” – Crystal Rosner
“A neighbor borrowed my snow blower and cleared the entire block, including our elderly neighbor’s driveway. Today, another man I don’t know was clearing paths for most everyone on our block with his front-end loader. I had dug my car out, but he made a much better opening to get it back to the curb.” – Jeanne Stone
“My neighbor shoveled my sidewalk for me, and, today, offered to do my driveway. I had a dental appointment at Gentle Touch Dental this morning, and since I couldn’t get my car out, they picked me up for my appointment and brought me home afterward.” – Danna Loydsaid
“My 13-year-old shoveled driveways in our neighborhood for those who couldn’t.” – Mickey Sanderson
“I stayed at the VA from Thursday night until the roads opened on Monday at noon. I live in Chugwater. My neighbor, Bryan, shoveled my driveway and walked and took care of my dogs on the days my sitter, Terry, couldn’t get to my home. Between the two of them, they gave me great peace of mind and the ability to get to my home when I was finally able to get there.” – Pamela Ahrens
“My neighbors helped me not only clean my driveway, but make a path in the road to get out of the neighborhood on Monday. Then, on top of that, my neighbor Erin Blackman gave me a ride to get my kids. I was so thankful for them. They totally went out of their way to help me when they didn’t have to.” – Tiffany Pare
“We are the only ones on the block that has a snow blower. My husband covered our side of the street. He also did part of the alley, with a neighbor helping shovel. Today, the men of the street gathered to create a plan to clear the street. One of them knew a guy with a tractor with a scoop. He came over, and now the rest of them are out doing the cleanup final touches. I love it when neighbors help neighbors.” – Lisa Weinmaster Glauner
“A huge shout out to John P. Tousignant and (Western Sky Construction), who shoveled and used the company bobcat to dig us out. Feeling very blessed.” – Belinda J Willard Smith
“My 76-year-old neighbor, Carol, has been hand shoveling the streets in my neighborhood for days to make them passable. Our streets are never plowed over here.” – Evelina Carreon
“Synergy Home Health was able to deliver pizza (paid for by the agency) to veterans that reported having a need for meals during the storm. (Synergy has) had agency personnel pick up patient caregivers and drop off and pick up for patient care appointments. Caregivers had cars snowed in, and there has been no parking available where some veterans live.” – Birgitt Paul
Paul also said, “Home Instead provides home health services in Cheyenne and Laramie to several veterans. During the storm, one of the employees who lives near a veteran walked to the veteran’s home to provide care, as there was no other way to get a vehicle to the veteran’s home.”
“A neighbor of mine in Pine Bluffs moved snow so I could get my car out of the drifts. It was probably 2 feet deep, and I would have had to clear a path 10 yards long to get to the paved part of my road. He moved the alley snow, too, and helped get my husband’s work car unstuck.” – Lis Grimm
“My neighbors are Air Force, and they helped me dig out my driveway.” – Suzy B. Wiler
“Stone Ridge Estates really pulled together, utilizing their personal tractors to not only dig people out of their driveways, but to make the roads passable. We have many health care workers in this neighborhood, and because of everyone’s teamwork, they were able to get to work. I couldn’t be more moved as I watched the neighborhood pull together for each other.” – Kathrin Ryan
“Lent my snowblower to everyone I could. One other person and I were the only two people on our street to have snow blowers. Lots of people were breaking their snow shovels, so I’m lending shovels out to everybody I can. People pitching in and helping each other. It was a very good thing.” – Lisa Marie
“My neighbor, who we really don’t know, since we’re new in the neighborhood, came over with his snow blower and did our driveway. We tried to pay him, but he wouldn’t take it. We are so thankful for what he did for us.” – Anita Stoffel
“Out on Berthel Road, our whole neighborhood came together and helped shovel everyone out.” – Norissa Stuhrberg
“I wanted to let you know about two people that I work with, Josh and Donald. They took their personal vehicles and were able to give many nurses and other employees a ride to work at Aspen Wind – most of the time while doing their job at work, too. They would give anyone a ride, anytime, at a moment’s notice. Josh was able to get me to and from work many times so that I could ensure that all of my residents were fed. Without Josh and Donald, Aspen Wind would have been in really bad shape for the last few days. Thank you, Josh and Donald; you are both rock stars.” – Aspen Wind Dining Services Director Michael Stromberg
“I had surgery about three weeks ago. On Sunday, I noticed some redness, but attributed it to the removal of some bandages. Monday afternoon, I noticed the color had changed dramatically and called my surgeon. After seeing a photo of what I was dealing with, she was convinced that I had developed cellulitis – basically a staph infection – and it can be deadly. She called in a prescription to my local pharmacy, and then we learned that literally every pharmacy in town was closed, other than the one at the hospital. In order to get antibiotics from that pharmacy, I would have to be admitted. I had no way to get across town, as I am not in a position to drive in the conditions we had at the time. Things felt rather hopeless. I was alone – my daughter was at her dad’s, my boyfriend was trapped in his house across town, and my dad couldn’t get out of his house, either. I literally sat in my living room, sobbing.
“My surgeon was not comfortable with me waiting overnight to begin taking these antibiotics. She asked me to put out a plea to my friends on Facebook to see if anybody had the antibiotics that she was recommending. Within 10 minutes of my post, I had dozens and dozens of comments and phone calls with people offering whatever they had in their medicine cabinets. But none of them were right.
“Then, I got a response from a fellow credit union executive, Michele Bolkovatz from Blue Federal, who had a full prescription of the exact drug I needed! The challenge? She lived on the far north side of town, and I live on the east side, near King Soopers. She and her husband put their heads together, and they were pretty convinced that with their big truck, they could make it to my house. Nevertheless, they were risking their lives to get potentially lifesaving drugs to me. Thirty minutes later, I had the antibiotics in hand and took the first pill immediately. Within hours, I could see an improvement.
“It was still another 24 hours before I could get my prescription filled, and the antibiotics Michele shared may have prevented me from having another surgery. I am not out of the woods yet, but I saw my doctor yesterday, and there are positive signs that I will get through this unscathed.” – Lorrell Walter of Western Vista Credit Union