CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council voted Monday evening to pass on final reading an ordinance that would make it a misdemeanor to intimidate or maliciously harass someone as a result of a personal bias.
Council members and Mayor Patrick Collins supported the ordinance 8-1, with only Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich voting against it. Councilman Ken Esquibel was not present during the vote.
The council's Committee of the Whole, which is made up of all nine council members, voted March 9 to recommend its approval on final reading.
Aldrich, one of three who represent Ward 3, has consistently been the sole holdout among council members regarding the ordinance. She reiterated her opposition during Monday's meeting, saying she agreed with the intent of the ordinance, but that it was "a really badly written piece of legislation."
The councilwoman has also repeatedly expressed concern that the council would pass the ordinance, pat itself on the back and not continue to have conversations about harassment and discrimination in the community, which some say is on the rise.
Also at Monday's meeting, Aldrich clarified a comment she made during a March 9 interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
"I was quoted as saying that my colleagues, I believe, are afraid to vote no because they're afraid of being labeled as homophobes or a racist. I do believe that this is a common reason that elected officials commonly vote yes on proposed ordinances such as this, (but) I was not thinking of or speaking of anyone in particular, nor of any of my fellow councilmen," she said. "I'm sorry, if by misspeaking, I led anyone to believe that I had knowledge of why my colleagues are voting yes on the proposed ordinance."
Aldrich said she had not had conversations with any council member before the interview as to why they had voted or planned to vote in favor of the ordinance.
"I do value the working relationship that we have with each other and with each of my colleagues, and I hope that this is the first and only rift caused by this ordinance in our community," she continued. "I hope and pray that this will not continue to be divisive."
Additionally, the council sent to its Public Services Committee a proposed ordinance that would match the city's definitions of assault, battery and harassment with Wyoming statute. Councilman Richard Johnson, who has spearheaded the effort to pass the anti-bias ordinance, is the sponsor of this proposed ordinance.
Johnson, also a Ward 3 representative, previously told the WTE that the effort would update and harmonize the municipal code in Cheyenne with what is already contained in state law. It would ensure “uniform language” for the actions covered under the anti-harassment ordinance, he said.