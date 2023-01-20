CHEYENNE – An anti-discrimination bill related to an individual’s vaccination status, face covering or medical testing divided the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee in a 5-4 vote.
Members of the committee voted to advance House Bill 66 on Friday after hearing continued testimony from its previous meeting and making several amendments. Although the legislation would still prohibit discrimination, it now relates only to COVID-19 vaccines and no longer provides a criminal penalty.
Newly elected Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, sponsored the bill, and she sits on the House Labor Committee with fellow freshman co-sponsors Reps. Ben Hornok, R-Cheyenne, and Sarah Penn, R-Lander.
“COVID has done a lot of things in the last couple of years, but one of the things that it’s done is outlined some of the flaws in human nature, and that being fear,” Penn told lawmakers. “And how do we respond when we’re fearful?”
Arguments were made not only by lawmakers in support of the legislation, but by members of the public who believed that the pandemic led to discrimination and the violation of personal freedoms.
The Constitution’s articles on adults' right to make their own health care decisions for themselves and their families were also brought into light, as well as the Legislature’s prerogative to “determine reasonable and necessary restrictions on rights under this section to protect the health and general welfare” of residents if their rights are infringed upon.
In response to these concerns, Ward’s bill now states no person could “refuse, withhold from or deny a person any services, goods, facilities, advantages or privileges that are public in nature or that invite the patronage of the public” based on their COVID-19 vaccination status, whether they wear a mask or submit to testing. The same restriction applies to publishing or displaying, either directly or indirectly, any notice or advertisement that individuals are required to adhere to those same stipulations to receive access to services and more.
There previously would have been a misdemeanor punishment of a fine up to $5,000 or imprisonment up to a year, or both, if a person did either, but this was amended by Ward to a fine of $750 or six months in jail.
However, Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, successfully gained the committee’s support to remove the punishment section altogether through a third amendment.
He was among four lawmakers to vote against the bill entirely, including Rep. Ken Clouston, R-Gillette, who was worried about the repercussions from the federal government if vaccine and masking requirements weren’t adhered to. Clouston said preceding his vote that personal rights were violated during the pandemic, and he applauded Ward for bringing the bill forward.
“I don’t want to handcuff our hospitals and our health care facilities in the future,” he said. “I am a little worried if COVID becomes a more severe strain. We haven’t controlled it. These vaccines haven’t worked.”
Nonetheless, the bill moved forward after Reps. Kevin O’Hearn, R-Mills, and Tamara Trujillo, R-Cheyenne, joined the three sponsors in voting yes.
House Labor Committee Chairman Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, wanted testimony and discussion on the bill to last only a half-hour, since it was a continuation of the two hours heard Wednesday. Ward pushed back, though, and the committee was given a chance to weigh in on whether to hear further comments.
“I’m perfectly happy, but there are nine other bills in this committee that people would like to hear,” Zwonitzer told Ward. “I’m very well aware that many of you ran on this issue, and it is probably the most important issue. So, committee, I’ll just take a straw poll.”
Ward’s request was not the only request during the meeting. Lobbyists from Banner Health and the Wyoming Hospital Association came forward to share vaccine exemption data in the state, and freshman Rep. Bill Allemand, R-Midwest, interrupted their testimony to ask if he could come forward to testify after hearing them speak.
Zwonitzer repeatedly said no and asked him not to interrupt his committee again.
Allemand hoped to respond to the numbers provided by Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley on seven nursing homes, seven small critical access hospitals and five of the larger hospitals. He said there have been almost 1,700 religious exemptions and 106 medical exemptions. There were 29 denials, and 20 of those were from one nursing home facility.
“The trend that’s forming here is that if they’re filling out the religious or medical exemptions, they’re being honored,” Boley said. “And of some of the medical exemptions that were denied, they were encouraged to do religious exemptions and then were granted religious exemptions.”
Committee members asked Boley to bring numbers back, as was a Banner Health representative, to confirm there were 178 exemptions and zero denials. Ward asked them to look at a denial from Banner Health in Casper, however.
This line of questioning on exemptions came before and after residents from across the state said they lost their livelihoods due to vaccine requirements during the pandemic. Educators and health care workers said they were pressured, despite masking up and following health and safety precautions, but refused.
“This bill really hits home for me,” said Riverton resident Patricia Kostreva. “My employment as a registered nurse was terminated on Aug. 27, 2021, for not taking the COVID shot. My choice, the choice I was given, was to take the shot or get fired, which meant complying or losing my livelihood. I lost my livelihood.”
The majority of public testimony was in support of the bill, and the final vote reflected their desire.
“I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19. I think the vaccine works, and it probably helped me recover from the omicron virus. So, it is a good vaccine,” said Cheyenne resident Mark Moody. “However, this bill has nothing to do with vaccines, nothing to do about masks. It's about three things: freedom, liberty and personal choice. If people believe it doesn't work, that's their choice.”