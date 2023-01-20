Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper

Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, talks with Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, during a floor session in the House chamber on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – An anti-discrimination bill related to an individual’s vaccination status, face covering or medical testing divided the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee in a 5-4 vote.

Members of the committee voted to advance House Bill 66 on Friday after hearing continued testimony from its previous meeting and making several amendments. Although the legislation would still prohibit discrimination, it now relates only to COVID-19 vaccines and no longer provides a criminal penalty.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter.

