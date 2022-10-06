Rep. Olsen speaks

Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, speaks during a meeting on March 11, 2021, inside the state Capitol. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – There have been scattered reports from various locations here of residents receiving anti-Semitic literature in recent days where they live, according to officials' comments and to interviews with those who said they were affected.

A new resident to the area, a state lawmaker and a journalist for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle were among those who said they were affected. All of those individuals claim at least some Jewish ancestry.

