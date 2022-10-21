Superintendent Schroeder

Republican State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder at a candidate forum in late June in Lions Park. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

 Michael S Smith/

CHEYENNE – A press conference being organized by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder will be hosted Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in the Cheyenne Room of Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 

The location changed from the Emerson Building on Capitol Avenue following the separation of the event's association with the Wyoming Department of Education. State funds are also no longer being spent on travel, food and lodging for the officials from No Left Turn who will be attending. 

