CHEYENNE — Wyoming could one day be home to an Apollo 11 monument that memorializes the first humans to step foot on the moon.
California filmmaker Steven Barber is a moon landing enthusiast and has put his efforts toward recognizing historic American achievements in space travel. He envisioned and built an Apollo 11 monument for the Kennedy Space Center located in Florida and was project leader for both an Apollo 13 monument and one honoring the first American woman to fly in space, Sally Ride.
He wants to bring the same passion to Wyoming for his next project — an Apollo 11 monument that will be unveiled following this year’s creation of a new state holiday.
State Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, successfully brought forward a bill during this year’s general session designating July 20 as Moon Landing Day. The legislation is designed to recognize American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin for becoming the first humans to land and walk on the moon on July 20, 1969, as well as command module pilot Michael Collins and the team who supported them returning home safely.
The first observation of Moon Landing Day will be next summer.
“I don’t think there’s anyone else on the planet that is as happy about this legislation,” Barber told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Then, it just occurred to me, since you’re the only state in the union that has this as an official holiday — you have to have an Apollo 11 monument.”
The filmmaker spoke to lawmakers during the session and added a voice of support for the bill. He was thrilled to hear Ellis wanted to place attention on the astronauts and their mission and described her as a “genius” for wanting to make a mark on the state.
Ellis considered it equally important, and her excitement for the holiday shone through in a guest column she wrote after Gov. Mark Gordon signed Senate File 95 into law.
“I was not alive when the moon landing occurred. For many who were alive, I have heard resoundingly that this was a day where America stopped and looked at the sky,” she wrote. “They prayed for the astronauts. They watched their television sets and saw an American flag placed on the moon. They listened to their radios and heard phrases which have been enshrined in our culture today, such as, ‘The Eagle has landed,’ and, ‘That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’”
However, she said people of her generation may take the moon landing for granted, and the country has overlooked the potential of the event being recognized as a holiday. She compared it to the celebration of “discovery” and “exploration” under the federal holiday of Columbus Day and said those words inspired her to bring this bill forward.
She sees the pride radiating from residents’ faces about where they were the day the astronauts landed on the moon, and the connections Wyoming has to space exploration.
“Hopefully, it sparks a movement for other states, and perhaps the federal government, to properly acknowledge the significance of one of mankind’s greatest achievements,” she concluded. “I hope this bill inspires teachers, students and new generations to pursue careers in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) — fields where women and some minority groups are vastly under-represented.
"But at its most basic level, I hope this bill inspires all Americans to once again look at the skies in wonderment and with pride."
Barber has already started looking for private philanthropists and companies interested in creating a place in Wyoming for residents to feel pride and a connection to the event, as well.
He said it’s not about the money when it comes to funding a monument — but caring about the legacy and great story. He believes he has the dedication to make it happen for the state and to show people why they should invest in the project.
“There’s 8 billion people on the planet, and there’s only one guy shining the light on American exceptionalism in the sciences and in the astronaut program,” he said. “And that’s me.”
While Barber may be the one seeking donations, he recognized Ellis for spearheading the legislation and the artists that will forge the monument.
Lundeen Sculpture in Loveland, Colorado, was the company behind the first Apollo 11 sculpture, and other odes to historic figures and events in history.
George Lundeen moved to Wyoming’s southern neighbor in 1976 and set up his sculpture studio and one of the “best foundries in the world.” He said he can’t wait to work on another project with Barber and continue his relationship with Cheyenne. There are a number of pieces located in the Capital City, including one of a woman reading to two children in front of the Laramie County Library.
Although the exact location of the monument has not been confirmed, Lundeen said they plan to make it a replica of the piece they developed for the Kennedy Space Center.
He said he is honored to play a part in uplifting the Apollo 11 story.
"There's a lot of statues to politicians, presidents and sports figures — people that we consider heroes," he said. "But when you look overall at the people that would seem to be famous, you would have to think that the first men to go to the moon would probably be some of the most famous people in the history of the world."