Apollo 11 Monument

California filmmaker Steven Barber is working to raise money to bring an Apollo 11 monument identical to this one created by Lundeen Sculpture in Loveland, Colorado, to Wyoming. Its location has not been determined.

 Troy Warwick/Warwick Adventures, LLC

CHEYENNE — Wyoming could one day be home to an Apollo 11 monument that memorializes the first humans to step foot on the moon.

California filmmaker Steven Barber is a moon landing enthusiast and has put his efforts toward recognizing historic American achievements in space travel. He envisioned and built an Apollo 11 monument for the Kennedy Space Center located in Florida and was project leader for both an Apollo 13 monument and one honoring the first American woman to fly in space, Sally Ride.

