The Wyoming Tribune Eagle apologizes to state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, for the obviously fake bio and Q&A that someone submitted on his behalf and that was inadvertently published online this week without proper editor review.
The item went live online without our knowledge during a behind-the-scenes test of our 2020 Online Voters Guide. It was taken down as soon as it was brought to our attention, and we have modified our internal processes to ensure something like this doesn't happen again.
Again, we sincerely apologize to Sen. Bouchard for this mistake and any damage it may have caused.