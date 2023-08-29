Climate Change Nuclear Town

Steam billows from stacks at the Naughton Power Plant in Kemmerer earlier this month. When the coal-fired power plant is retired in 2025, Bill Gates-backed TerraPower has announced the plant will be the site of a demonstration nuclear reactor.

 Natalie Behring/Associated Press File

CASPER — A panel of judges sided with Wyoming and the state’s largest electric utility in a battle over haze pollution last week, finding that the Environmental Protection Agency erred and overstepped its authority when it rejected the emissions plan for a Gillette power plant.

The decision serves as a setback for the Environmental Protection Agency and environmental groups, which sought more stringent controls on a series of coal-fired power plants, amid a continued fight over air pollution between Wyoming and regulators.

