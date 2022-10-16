CHEYENNE – A group that brings attention to domestic violence has added three inductees into its registry of what it calls silent witnesses to these crimes.

Earlier this month, Kimberly Ann Apple, Madison Shana Cook and Gabby Petito were posthumously added to the registry of Silent Witnesses, during the 25th Wyoming State Silent Witness Initiative ceremony and procession. It was held at Blue Federal Credit Union headquarters here.

