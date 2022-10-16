This police camera video, via the Moab Police Department, shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said that an autopsy found Petito was strangled to death.
Silhouettes for Kimberly Ann Apple, Gabby Petito and Madison Shana Cook are displayed after being decorate by family and friends.
Safehouse Services/Courtesy photo
CHEYENNE – A group that brings attention to domestic violence has added three inductees into its registry of what it calls silent witnesses to these crimes.
Earlier this month, Kimberly Ann Apple, Madison Shana Cook and Gabby Petito were posthumously added to the registry of Silent Witnesses, during the 25th Wyoming State Silent Witness Initiative ceremony and procession. It was held at Blue Federal Credit Union headquarters here.
About 250 community members and out-of-state visitors attended the Oct. 7 event, which celebrated its founding event in Cheyenne in 1997, according to attendees recollections to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this past week. State and local representatives gathered to march in memory of those who were killed as a result of domestic violence.
It is estimated that some 80-plus people in Wyoming, including five children, have been murdered as a result of domestic violence since 1985, says the Silent Witness Initiative website for the state. This also includes 77 Wyoming women and seven men.
The purpose of the Wyoming Silent Witness Initiative is to “promote peace, healing and responsibility in intimate relationships in order to eliminate domestic violence.” October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
During the recent event, the attendees participated in the same march for the same purpose as they did many years earlier, carrying 39 silhouettes with victims’ names and stories written on the outlines.
This year, there were three more names and stories to be seen – those of Apple, Cook and Petito. Although the murder of Petito drew national attention, the cases of many of the other victims of domestic violence did not enter the public’s consciousness. Experts say this is part of the reason why more public education and other actions are needed to reduce the high incidence of domestic violence in the country.
Kathy Davison was the guest speaker at the event, and she shared her own story as the parent of someone killed due to domestic violence. In 2009, Davison’s child was murdered by her husband while she was eight months pregnant.
“I hope we can all understand the widespread effect of domestic violence,” Davison said to the crowd. “Domestic violence is very real, and it’s present in all of our communities.”
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 33.9% of women in Wyoming and 30.5% of men in Wyoming experience physical abuse, sexual abuse and stalking in their lifetime.
Davison told the audience that it does not get easier, and that the pain returns with every anniversary of her daughter’s murder. She reminds others who have suffered a loss that they will always experience this pain, too.
The remedy, if any, is to continue talking about those who have died to keep their memory alive. The most pain Davison ever felt is when she felt her daughter being forgotten by the world.
The 39 silhouettes present at the event were introduced by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins, Albin Mayor Kelly Krakow, Pine Bluffs Mayor Justin Fornstrom and Safehouse Services board member Glen Garcia, who spoke in place of Burns Mayor James Clark.
Family members of the three inductees were in attendance.
According to Carla Thurin, executive director of Safehouse Services, this year’s increased attendance can be attributed to the fact that Apple and Cook were both residents of Torrington. Thurin also cited the national media attention generated by the disappearance and death of Petito.
Kristen Schwartz, the executive director of Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and Cara Chambers, the director of Wyoming Victim Services, both introduced the inductees and told their stories prior to the silhouettes being carried away.
At the event, local musician Ty Warner also performed a new composition he wrote in protest of domestic violence. Its title: “This is Not Goodbye.”
