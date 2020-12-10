DENVER – The USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region is hiring temporary non-fire and field positions for the 2021 season.
Jobs are available in a variety of occupations, including trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archeology and administrative support. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 11.
To learn more about available job openings and to submit an application, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs. For application help, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs/?cid=fseprd479458.