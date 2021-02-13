CHEYENNE – The application deadline is approaching for gener8tor Upskilling – a sales and customer service training program that’s free of charge for Wyoming residents and connects graduates with well-paying jobs once training is complete.
The program is an effort of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Microsoft and gener8tor, which also runs the gBETA startup pre-accelerator program in Wyoming. According to gener8tor’s Cole Shearer, the program is now completely virtual, and applications are due at www.gener8torupskilling.com/wyoming by Feb. 21.
“We’re able to take participants through the five-week training, so they can focus on those career tracks,” Shearer said. “We have our career coaches that will help them throughout the process with deliverables like resume building, cover letters, interview prep, LinkedIn profiles, and then, ultimately, we make sure that we work with them until they get hired after the program.”
The Upskilling team ran its first pilot program in Wyoming in October, and Shearer said they had about 20 graduates from that first cohort. The training is self-paced, so participants can make it work with their schedules, but the program still hosts a number of interactive sessions throughout.
Each week, participants will attend virtual lunch-and-learns with expert speakers, where they can ask questions and get advice, and have one-on-one meetings with career coaches. Upon finishing the program, graduates are entered into a “talent pool” and connected with interested businesses.
“We do work with some Wyoming businesses, but since the state is very rural, most of the opportunities that we see our Wyoming graduates getting are our virtual and remote work positions,” Shearer said.
He added that they like to have positions starting at $15 an hour, but that some could reach $35 or $55.
“A lot of our participants are doing career changes; they’re coming from past backgrounds and then applying the customer service and sales skill set to build a new career,” Shearer said. “Our main focus is making sure that we’re placing people into jobs that are able to support their families, because that’s the end goal.”