CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for the 2022 Blanchan and Doubleday Memorial Writing Awards.
The Doubleday Award of $1,000 is given for the best poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or script written by a female writer. The Blanchan Award, also $1,000, is given annually for the best poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or script informed by a relationship with the natural world.
Both awards are designed to bring attention to writers in Wyoming who have not yet received wide recognition for their work, and to support emerging writers at crucial times in their careers. Poets, fiction writers, essayists and script writers who have published no more than one book in each genre and who are not full-time students or faculty members are invited to apply by submitting manuscripts and an entry form by the deadline.
The juror for this year is Debra Magpie Earling. Debra is the author of, “Perma Red” and “The Lost Journals of Sacajewea,” which will be published by Milkweed Editions in 2023. An earlier version of the latter, written in verse, was produced as an artist book during the bicentennial of the Lewis and Clark expedition.
The Neltje Blanchan Memorial Writing Award and the Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Writing Award are made possible through the generosity of a private donor.
A complete list of eligibility requirements and additional information can be found at the application link above.