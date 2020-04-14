CHEYENNE – In partnership with the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and the city, Forward Greater Cheyenne started the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to assist residents with financial needs during this crisis.
Applications for residents seeking assistance for rent, utilities, health services and other needs opened Monday at www.forwardgreatercheyenne.org/greater-cheyenne-covid-19.
Funding will be distributed based on needs and availability. Those applying must submit an application, identification, proof of residency, copies of invoices or bills for requests, and a copy of the employment change notification from an employer.