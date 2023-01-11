Art Access Project Grant

"Amelia Earhart," portrayed by Miss V the Gypsy Cowbelle, addresses participants during her performance at the Double Dee Tour hosted by the Meeteetse Museums. The Meeteetse Museum received an Arts Access Project Grant to support their Perspectives of the Past Summer Programming Series. Courtesy

CHEYENNE – Applications for the Wyoming Arts Council’s Arts Access Project Grant are still available for projects taking place before June 30.

This is a noncompetitive grant that remains open until available funds have been awarded.

