WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden-Harris administration has approved 804,000 borrowers for $39 billion worth of automatic discharge of federal student loans this summer. Eligible borrowers will not have to take any action to receive this income-driven repayment forgiveness.

In Wyoming, approximately 1,200 borrowers will receive more than $61 million in IDR forgiveness in the coming weeks.

