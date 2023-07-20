...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Goshen and
northeastern Laramie Counties through 730 AM MDT...
At 643 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Meriden Rest Area, or 32 miles northeast of Cheyenne,
moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail, along with
torrential rainfall.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Very heavy rain could result in localized
flooding of low lying areas.
Locations impacted include...
La Grange, Yoder, Hawk Springs Recreation Area, Meriden Rest Area,
Hawk Springs Campground and Hawk Springs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Cheyenne.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Approximately 1,200 in Wyoming approved for student loan forgiveness
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden-Harris administration has approved 804,000 borrowers for $39 billion worth of automatic discharge of federal student loans this summer. Eligible borrowers will not have to take any action to receive this income-driven repayment forgiveness.
In Wyoming, approximately 1,200 borrowers will receive more than $61 million in IDR forgiveness in the coming weeks.
President Joe Biden, in a statement released Friday, said, “I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class – not a burden that weighs down on families for decades," adding that “Republican lawmakers – who had no problem with the government forgiving millions of dollars of their own business loans – have tried everything they can to stop me from providing relief to hardworking Americans."
An IDR plan sets a borrower’s monthly student loan payment at an amount intended to be affordable based on that borrower’s income and family size. IDR plans also offer forgiveness of any remaining loan balance after borrowers make 240 or 300 monthly payments, which corresponds to 20 or 25 years. The number of required payments depends on when a borrower first took out the loans, the type of loans they borrowed, and the IDR payment plan in which the borrower is enrolled.