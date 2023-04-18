...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with frequent gusts up to 75 MPH
expected. Wind gusts may occasionally exceed 80 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM MDT this morning until 3 PM MDT Wednesday. Brief
periods of strong winds will be possible this afternoon and
early evening due to showers and thunderstorms. A more intense
period of strong winds will develop overnight into early
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
The Wyoming Women’s Foundation (WYWF) is proud to partner with the Wyoming Council for Women (WCW) and the Equality State Policy Center (ESPC) in announcing that Gov. Mark Gordon proclaimed April 2023 Wyoming Equal Pay Month. Signed on April 12, the proclamation recognizes the additional time women in Wyoming must work in order to earn the same amount that men in Wyoming earned in the previous year. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – While men’s wages in Wyoming are the 12th highest in the nation, women’s wages are only 42nd. That disparity led Gov. Mark Gordon to proclaim April as Wyoming Equal Pay Month
According to five-year American Community Survey microdata, women in Wyoming earn 75 cents to every dollar earned by men, generating a 25-cents-per-hour wage gap. This equates to the average working woman in Wyoming losing enough money during a year to buy a total of 108 more weeks of food; 12 more months of mortgage and utilities payments; 21 more months of rent; or 8,402 additional gallons of gas.
A new report, "The Wage Gap in Wyoming in 2022: How Gender, Race and Ethnicity Affect Pay Equity," was authored by University of Wyoming researchers, Chian Jones Ritten from the Department of Agriculture and Applied Sciences and Anne Alexander from the Department of Economics with data prepared by the Wyoming Survey Analysis Center. The report was funded by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, the Wyoming Council for Women and the Equality State Policy Center.
The report partners are committed to continuing the conversation around wage equality and invite the public to join an open discussion focused on strategies to take to close the gender wage gap. WYWF Community Conversation: Gender Wage Gap will take place Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/wagegapconvo.
For more information about the Wyoming wage gap, and to download the report, visit wywf.org.