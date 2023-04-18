Wyoming Equal Pay Month proclamation signing

The Wyoming Women’s Foundation (WYWF) is proud to partner with the Wyoming Council for Women (WCW) and the Equality State Policy Center (ESPC) in announcing that Gov. Mark Gordon proclaimed April 2023 Wyoming Equal Pay Month. Signed on April 12, the proclamation recognizes the additional time women in Wyoming must work in order to earn the same amount that men in Wyoming earned in the previous year. Courtesy

CHEYENNE – While men’s wages in Wyoming are the 12th highest in the nation, women’s wages are only 42nd. That disparity led Gov. Mark Gordon to proclaim April as Wyoming Equal Pay Month

According to five-year American Community Survey microdata, women in Wyoming earn 75 cents to every dollar earned by men, generating a 25-cents-per-hour wage gap. This equates to the average working woman in Wyoming losing enough money during a year to buy a total of 108 more weeks of food; 12 more months of mortgage and utilities payments; 21 more months of rent; or 8,402 additional gallons of gas.

