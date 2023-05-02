CHEYENNE — Streamlining school facilities by vacating six elementary schools and building three new buildings on the south side of Cheyenne could save nearly $1 million a year.
That was the key takeaway from a presentation Monday night by Plan 1 Architects to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees. The firm recommended demolishing or selling six existing schools in the South triad, and building two new K-4 buildings and one new 5-6 school in south Cheyenne.
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo first announced the district's intention to move forward with the South triad facilities plan in an op-ed in Saturday's Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The first step, she said, is to move Arp Elementary students to the Eastridge space in the former Carey Junior High building this fall.
The average age of the six south Cheyenne elementary schools is 64 years, while the expected lifespan of a school building in Wyoming is 50 years. With a legislative appropriation of about $95 million to the Wyoming School Facilities Commission for school projects, LCSD1 will approach the state with its long-term plan to change the school landscape on the south side this June.
Dan Odasz of Plan 1 Architects told the school board his firm has been working on a long-range master plan for all the schools in the district, explaining that they completed a Most Cost Effective Remedy (MCER) study examining facilities and capacity needs. Goals included continued school success in grades 5 and 6, while respecting appropriate school sizes. Fifth- and sixth-grade schools should be kept to around 500 students or fewer, and kindergarten through fourth-grade schools should be no bigger than 350 students, he said.
“We want to keep those sizes down,” Odasz said.
The study also respected the existing triads within the district, with room to grow into an eventual new section of schools in Cheyenne.
“There could be a new quad, another triad, although it doesn’t work when you say triad with four,” Odasz said.
Because many schools in the East and Central triads have been recently replaced or repaired, Osasz said much of the MCER focused on Cheyenne's South triad.
K-6 elementary schools
Nineteen LCSD1 schools are included on a list of the 100 oldest school buildings in Wyoming, and six are Cheyenne elementary schools that should be considered for replacement, Odasz said. Ranking at number 15 is Hebard Elementary, built in 1945. Also on the list are Cole Elementary, built in 1949; Fairview Elementary, built in 1956; Lebhart Elementary, built in 1959; Arp Elementary, built in 1961; and Bain Elementary, built in 1961.
“The average age of those is 64 years,” he said.
In the South triad, elementary schools considered most suitable for replacement are Cole, Hebard and Fairview. Borderline facilities include Lebhart, Bain and Arp.
The Plan 1 recommendation is to demolish or sell the six old schools, constructing three new schools in the South triad. Two new K-4 schools would have capacity for 350 students each, and a 5-6 school would have capacity for 550 students.
Changing to more efficient schools could mean a decrease in operational costs, estimated to save the district and the state $900,000 per year, Odasz said.
Johnson Junior High
According to Odasz, capacity at Johnson is only 75%, but the school is 40 years old. Enrollment last fall was 622, with 215 square feet per student.
“I have heard the rationale that a school building should last 50 years,” he said. “That is the life expectancy of a school building in Wyoming, so at 25 years, the concept would be to do a half-life renovation.”
The district did a small addition to Johnson at one point, LCSD1 Board Chairman Tim Bohlin said. However, a full half-life renovation is overdue, Odasz said. The district could contribute up to $10 million of its own funding for major maintenance, asking for an additional $10 million from the state for a $20 million project at Johnson.
“That would be a pretty thorough half-life renovation at Johnson Junior High,” he said.
South High School
South High School was built in 2010 and, with a total square footage of 246,528, is filled to 90% capacity. Enrollment as of October of 2022 was 1,187, meaning the school has 208 square feet per student.
“The capacity issues at the high school weren’t as great as at the K-6, but they are still there,” Odasz said.
Increasing career and technical education space at South would be a main priority, he said. Currently, South has 8,444 square feet of CTE space, while Central has 12,497 square feet of CTE space and East has 14,571. One idea for expansion would be building into a large, open yard on the existing South campus that's adjacent to the existing CTE space.
“With these additions, we would be able to bump up capacity,” Odasz said.
Funding request
Plan 1 estimates that the district would need $101,329,291 to complete the projected work in the South triad. With that total, Odasz said LCSD1 could feasibly tear down Arp and Cole, build a new 5-6 school and two new K-4 schools in the South triad, do a half-life renovation at Johnson Junior High and build CTE space at South High School.
Andy Knapp, LCSD1's executive director of support operations, made a request during the 2022-23 legislative supplemental budget request process for the work in the South triad. At one point, $32 million for a new grades 5-6 school was earmarked for LCSD1, but that earmark was removed, Odasz said.
“By the time it was all said and done, there was $5 million for additional MCER studies, and $95 million appropriated for school remedies that came out of those studies, for school projects in general,” Odasz said.
The Wyoming School Facilities Commission, which will next meet in June, will determine how to allocate that funding.