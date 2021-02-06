CHEYENNE – Laramie County and much of eastern and central Wyoming are expected to see some of the coldest temperatures of winter over the coming week, as an intense Arctic blast is set to bring colder-than-normal weather to much of the central and Mountain West regions of the U.S.
The frigid weather will likely begin Monday morning, with wind chills expected to reach single-digit and possibly negative values in Cheyenne. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures and wind chill values are forecasted remain well below freezing, according to Ayesha Wilkinson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Cheyenne.
“That Arctic blast means that cold air is dipping down from Canada and coming into our area, and that's how we get those cold temperatures,” Wilkinson said.
After a chilly start to the week, the weather will remain colder than usual, bringing an especially frigid front Thursday and Friday. Friday morning, wind chill values could reach negative double digits in Cheyenne, Wilkinson said.
Barring an unexpected snowstorm, next week’s freezing weather isn’t expected to bring much precipitation, which is in line with this year's La Niña pattern that brings drier conditions and more wind.
After wind speeds reaching up to 105 miles per hour were recorded near Cheyenne last month, the Arctic blast this week won’t bring the same strength of gusts, as wind speeds are expected to crest at around 30 mph over the next week. However, a wind chill advisory could still be issued for the area by the National Weather Service.
"I don't see anything in the long term too much, but … a 30 mph wind could still make a pretty cold wind chill,” Wilkinson said.
Given this week’s forecast in Cheyenne, as well as even colder temperatures projected for Laramie and other parts of southeast Wyoming, the National Weather Service has encouraged residents to be especially mindful of the wellbeing of their pets and livestock. Specifically, residents are advised to move animals to sheltered areas or bring pets inside, haul extra food to nearby feeding areas and have plenty of water available. Dehydration is a primary cause of animal deaths in winter storms, according to the National Weather Service.
Looking beyond this week, Wilkinson said temperatures will likely remain below the seasonal average for the time being, with precipitation expected to remain relatively average.