CHEYENNE – "That can't be right, can it?"
Many Cheyenne-area residents have likely had that thought since the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Watch on Sunday afternoon.
The statement, which was renewed at 1:12 a.m. Monday, says that "extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills" of 50 to 65 degrees below zero Fahrenheit are possible in southeast Wyoming between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Friday. It goes on to say, "Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold."
For those whose glass is always half full, the good news is those bone-chilling temperatures will be relatively short-lived.
"We have a big arctic cold front that will be digging through the area on Wednesday," NWS Cheyenne meteorologist Matt Roberts told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday. "That front is really going to drop those temperatures beginning Wednesday evening into Wednesday night."
Roberts said by around midnight Wednesday night, the air temperature is expected to be -14 degrees, and that will drop to -22 by early Thursday morning. Although snowfall Wednesday into Thursday is only expected to be 1 to 3 inches, wind gusts could still be in the 30-35 mph range.
"So, unfortunately, with those winds, you get that 'apparent temperature' – the temperature you feel due to the wind – will drop fairly significantly," he said, apparently prone to understatement. "Right now, what we have is about that -50 mark ... at about 6 a.m. on Thursday morning. So, yeah, very cold temperatures."
While it will be important to stay indoors as much as possible Thursday and most of the day Friday (which is expected to feature a high temperature of 11 above, but wind chills still in the -15 to -30 range), a warm-up is expected in time for Christmas Day.
Roberts said Saturday's high is expected to be above freezing (barely) at 34 degrees Fahrenheit, with Sunday's high reaching 44. And the reprieve from the severe cold is expected to last into next week, as the Climate Prediction Center says the six- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.
But don't count on Wyoming's world-famous wind to disappear entirely.
"For the winds, this is pretty standard," Roberts said. "We get these high wind events pretty much through March."
One silver lining for this week: Although it will be extremely cold, it likely won't tie or break any records. Although the agency doesn't keep records of wind chills, the National Weather Service data shows the record low air temperature for Dec. 22 is -28 degrees, which was set in 1990.