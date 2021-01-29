CHEYENNE – The Array Foundation has announced the next cohort of Girls Who Code in Cheyenne.
Girls Who Code is an international organization designed for girls in junior and high school who want to get computer science skills. According to its website, “Girls Who Code is on a mission to close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does.” This program is building the “largest pipeline of future engineers in the United States.”
Ana Monzon, a software developer at Systems Analyst, will be leading and facilitating the Girls Who Code Chapter. Classes will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., virtually, during March and April.
Class size is limited to 15 girls, and computers will be provided for the students to use during the course, if needed. There is no fee for the course.
Applications should be completed by Feb. 15 to be considered. Anyone who is not selected or misses the application deadline will move to a waiting list for the next session.
Learn more and apply at www.thearrayfoundation.org.