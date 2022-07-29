CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council, Wyoming State Museum, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Cheyenne Depot Museum have initiated a call for local artists to create original artwork for the 2022 community Día de los Muertos celebrations.

Submissions are due on Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Work must be completed by Sept. 26.

