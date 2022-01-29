CHEYENNE – Leaders involved with Arts Cheyenne plan to use their recently awarded $100,000 grant to create a space for imaginative, elemental and environment-based art in Laramie County.
The nonprofit announced Thursday it received one of the largest sources of funding in years from the National Endowment for the Arts, and was joined in celebration by five other Wyoming grant recipients. Organizations dedicated to arts and culture from across the nation applied for a portion of the $135 million in available American Rescue Plan funds.
Although the grant will go toward supporting Arts Cheyenne as a whole, the majority is meant to develop a new kinetic public art project called “Wind, Water and Light.” The three-year initiative will sponsor six temporary art installations this summer in the West Edge section of downtown Cheyenne, featuring movable, interactive and wind-orientated designs.
The sculptures will be installed outdoors and remain on display from May until April 2023.
“Wind is obviously a big resource that we have in Cheyenne,” Arts Cheyenne Board Member Desiree Brothe said. “So, leveraging kinetic art and how it interplays with the wind that we experience here is another way to feel connected to that.”
The idea for kinetic art was brought forward by a community member a few years ago. She explained it was inspired on the basis that the work should depend on movement for its effect, utilizing wind, water and other natural elements. The board wanted to implement the program and explore this newfound concept when it was introduced, but the impacts of the pandemic delayed the possibility.
After receiving the American Rescue Plan dollars, Brothe said they have the ability to invest in implementation now. This will go toward sponsoring the physical pieces of art, as well as the coordination and management efforts to move the process along efficiently.
The organization has also partnered with the city of Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority to bring the project to fruition.
“We are looking for artists that already have kinetic art pieces that are made,” she said. “And we want to set up temporary installations in the downtown environment.”
She said she is excited to use the funding for an opportunity to employ natural resources in this capacity, and bring residents together to harness their western, wind-weathered identity in a creative manner. Brothe considers the arts a relationship and pride builder within communities, because it sets them apart from other towns and provides unique experiences.
Board President Mike Morris shared a similar perspective, which fueled his enthusiasm for the project. He said not only does public art captivate audiences who appreciate it on a recreational level, but it catches the attention of individuals interested in developing their community. It shows them the ways in which Cheyenne has the ability to develop and evolve.
He wants to see the long-lasting effect of an installation of this magnitude.
“I think, for us, it unlocks the potential to invest in really high-impact, enduring projects that provide a really cool benefit for the community,” he said. “And we’re really excited about it.”
Artists are welcome to apply for “Wind, Water and Light” on the Arts Cheyenne website, which is available to any member of the public. Craftspeople and artists who specialize in raw materials such as metal, iron, wood and other “weather hardy” materials are encouraged to apply.
Selected individuals will be awarded an honorarium of $1,000, as well as have the opportunity to win an additional $1,000 through the People’s Choice Award in the summer. Arts Cheyenne’s goal is to fundraise and purchase the winner’s piece. Sculptures must also be available for sale, and the artist will retain 85% of the profits from the sale, if purchased.
Morris said providing compensation for local artists is a vital aspect of Arts Cheyenne’s role in the community. When they are acknowledged and appreciated for their time and effort, it creates more inspiration for creatives to continue their work.
“The product that artists create and its corresponding enhancement of quality of life for people is a very valuable asset to the community,” Morris said. “And it is important to empower artists, and there are sometimes limited opportunities.”
The application closes Feb. 22, and sculptures must be available for installation by May 27.