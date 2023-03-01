Jake Johnson, left, and Don Jones make sure the aviator statue, donated by Caren Murray and Edward Murray III as a part of The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, fits in its stand on Jan. 28, 2022, on the corner of Capitol Avenue and 22nd Street in downtown Cheyenne. The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project is part of Arts Cheyenne’s ongoing Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Art Inventory project, which will receive funds from the city.
CHEYENNE — Arts Cheyenne will continue to serve as the city’s official local arts agency, following a renewed memorandum of understanding between the city and the nonprofit.
The Cheyenne City Council voted to renew the cooperative interaction on Monday, allocating $50,000 to Arts Cheyenne for a Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Art Inventory database, among other projects. The MOU also renewed the designation Arts Cheyenne received in 2018-19 “that Arts Cheyenne is acting as the local arts agency for the community and county,” said Bill Lindstrom, executive director of Art Cheyenne.
“Without that designation, we are not allowed to apply for grants through the National Endowment for the Arts,” he said.
Arts Cheyenne has identified more than 400 existing public art pieces and installations in Cheyenne and Laramie County, including the “Big Boots,” bronzes, murals, utility boxes and other works of art that it will catalog this year. The pieces include those owned by the city, by quasi-governmental organizations and by private businesses in public settings.
About 50% of those installations have been cataloged and stored in the Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Art Inventory database, which is visible on the Arts Cheyenne website. The remainder of the public art inventory will be cataloged in fiscal year 2023. That work will be paid for through the $50,000 allocation.
In the MOU, Arts Cheyenne had requested the appropriation to support public artwork, saying it would also be used to manage the work of the Public Art Committee to oversee Cheyenne/Laramie County public art activities, and for fundraising for future public art installations.
“The MOU is extremely important to this organization and its future work, especially to apply for federal grants, and especially for the things we have in mind, (like) capital campaigns that might include a new art center for the community, as well as new public art,” Lindstrom said.
Councilor Richard Johnson asked for a specific breakdown of how the $50,000 would be spent, asking about line items like “inventory software,” listed at $600, and “Art in Public Places Management,” listed at $19,400.
“What we’ve seen recently … was that this was done with donations,” Johnson said. “What does this actually entail, that the private sector hasn’t taken care of, that we’re looking for $19,400 to expand on this scope?”
Lindstrom said some of the cost is associated with software used to catalog public art. Before selecting the existing database service, Arts Cheyenne looked into what database services were available and found the most accessible option.
“We didn’t consider building our own because we knew it would be far too expensive,” he said.
Lindstrom added that Arts Cheyenne will provide further interpretation of existing and installed artwork, from the Capitol Avenue bronzes to other pieces across Cheyenne. Some of that $19,400 will be used to attach QR codes to those pieces, as well as ensure consistency of information accessed by the codes.
“That will allow people to access public art, to utilize their mobile devices to invoke that QR code, and then to see definitions, background information about who the artist is, what is the history behind the provenance of that art, all the information people might want to consider about that piece,” he said.
Johnson asked how many pieces of art are listed in the city’s inventory.
“I’m looking for a number of what $19,400 equals in QR code stickers,” he said.
Lindstrom said that the allocation would pay for QR code stickers, as well as additional inclusion of information in the database, which supports the QR code process, and would “ensure all public art information is consistent across the system.”
“This process is going to provide a consistent form of interpretation for all the public art in the community,” he said.
Councilor Michelle Aldrich pointed out that the city has up to $1 million in insurance on its public art installments, and if there were to be a claim, the city would need documentation.
“We would need to have documentation of what the original piece of art looked like, where it was located, we would need to have all of that photographed and inventoried,” she said.
She continued that $50,000 is a “minimal amount to invest in making sure that the artwork we have is cataloged, is able to be replaced or claimed if we were to have a loss, as well as the funding that would help make this accessible to all of our citizens in the community.”
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.