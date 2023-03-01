Capitol bronze installation (copy for Arts Cheyenne story)

Jake Johnson, left, and Don Jones make sure the aviator statue, donated by Caren Murray and Edward Murray III as a part of The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, fits in its stand on Jan. 28, 2022, on the corner of Capitol Avenue and 22nd Street in downtown Cheyenne. The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project is part of Arts Cheyenne’s ongoing Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Art Inventory project, which will receive funds from the city.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — Arts Cheyenne will continue to serve as the city’s official local arts agency, following a renewed memorandum of understanding between the city and the nonprofit.

The Cheyenne City Council voted to renew the cooperative interaction on Monday, allocating $50,000 to Arts Cheyenne for a Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Art Inventory database, among other projects. The MOU also renewed the designation Arts Cheyenne received in 2018-19 “that Arts Cheyenne is acting as the local arts agency for the community and county,” said Bill Lindstrom, executive director of Art Cheyenne.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

