CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council welcomes new applications for Fiscal Year 2021 Folk and Traditional Arts Mentoring Project Grants.
The deadline is May 1.
Mentoring Project Grants are designed to support the transmission of Wyoming’s finest folk and traditional arts and skills through the natural process of in-person, hands-on instruction. A master artist selects a worthy apprentice to mentor over time in order to advance the skills of the apprentice in their traditional art form.
Projects must fall between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, for no less than six months. The grant amount is $3,000 ($2,300 for master artist honorarium and $700 for materials and/or travel). Applications will be reviewed by a panel and up to four projects will be selected for funding. Applications are made jointly between master and apprentice.
To give applicants an idea of what kind of projects are funded, here are details about the current Mentoring Project Grant recipients: Marcus Dewey (Arapahoe) is teaching James Dewey (Casper) the art of Northern Arapaho beadwork and warshirt making; Darrell Lonebear is teaching Koleton Lonebear (both of Fort Washakie) Northern Arapaho ceremonial sweat lodge songs; Jack Mease is teaching Soleiana Abernathy (both of Lander) the art of rawhide braiding; and Andy Stevens is teaching Dusty Smith (both of Buffalo) saddle making and leatherworking.
For more information, contact Folk and Traditional Arts Specialist Josh Chrysler at joshua.chrysler@wyo.gov or 307-256-2010. Visit the grants tab at wyomingartscouncil.org for more information.