CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts through the American Rescue Plan Act, is awarding community project grants to 31 artists across Wyoming.
The Wyoming Community Artist ARPA Project Grant provides funds to Wyoming-based individual artists and artist collectives for projects that offer unique perspectives on and solutions to the most pressing needs in our communities.
A total of $601,330 will be distributed.
Of the 31 artists, four are Cheyenne residents: Desiree Brothe, Danica Mrozinsky, Georgia Rowswell and Barbara Sandick.
- Brothe received $25,000 for "Cheyenne Immersive Art Experiences – an immersive experience that focuses on storytelling from the western perspective, with nods to past, present and future through installation art."
- Mrozinsky received $25,000 for a project titled "We Are Downtown," which is described as "A collection of thoughtful portraits and interviews that introduce the people running small businesses in downtown Cheyenne."
- Rowswell received $5,711 for a "Round 'Up' Interactive Mural – an interactive mural using velcro backed, colored fabric rounds that attach and reattach to velcro veltex fabric stretched over a large surface."
- Sandick received $25,000 for a project titled "Collecting Experiences – an interactive, portable, exhibition driven by images, film and audio telling the stories of Wyomingites and their experiences with COVID-19 and the vaccine."
A complete list of artists and their projects is available on the Wyoming Arts Council website.
These one-time grants were open to artists working in any medium for the creation of new work. Artists are required to include a partnership with a Wyoming-based civic, commercial, government, tribal, nonprofit or philanthropic organization in order to share the work with the public and demonstrate community benefit.
Projects will be completed by the end of November and will take place in the following counties: Albany, Fremont, Laramie, Niobrara, Park, Hot Springs, Sublette, and Teton as well as several statewide projects.
Social media updates about the various projects will be shared on the Arts Council’s channels throughout the summer and fall.
“As the arts and culture sector in Wyoming continues to rebound and open back up, the Arts Council is excited to be able to fund these engaging, thought-provoking and creative projects from artists around the state," said Michael Lange, Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director.
"We hope these projects support not only the artists and artist collectives creating the work, but also have a deep community impact and help leverage forward progress."
For more information contact Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673.